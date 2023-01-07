Motherwell v Hibernian - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell have terminated the injured Louis Moult's loan deal and hope to add to their squad before Sunday's game.

Defenders Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley and Bevis Mugabi (knee) remain out along with forward Joe Efford (thigh).

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous returns from suspension and Aiden McGeady may start, with manager Lee Johnson suggesting the fit-again midfielder could play for 60 minutes.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller are still absent as they battle back from injury and striker Mykola Kuharevich has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Momodou Bojang's loan spell has ended prematurely and Martin Boyle is out for the rest of the campaign.

Did you know? Motherwell have only won one of their past nine league games against Hibernian, who are unbeaten in their past four league visits to Fir Park.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team