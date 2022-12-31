Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Joe Pritchard needed help to leave the field after his injury at Morecambe

Accrington midfielder Joe Pritchard will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

The 26-year-old was stretchered off in the final minutes of Stanley's 2-0 loss at Morecambe on 29 December.

The former Tottenham youngster moved to Accrington on a free transfer from Bolton in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 106 appearances.

He has been a regular in John Coleman's side this season, playing 18 times in League One and five cup games.