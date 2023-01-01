Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Martin Dubravka made just two appearances for Manchester United after signing on loan in September

Newcastle United have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Manchester United.

The Slovakia international moved to Old Trafford in September on a season-long deal with an option to make the move permanent.

But the 33-year-old made just two appearances under manager Erik ten Hag, both in the Carabao Cup.

Dubravka joined the Magpies in 2018 and has made 130 appearances and kept 37 Premier League clean sheets.

Newcastle are third in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Like Dean Henderson last season, Martin Dubravka came to Manchester United thinking he was providing genuine competition for David de Gea, only to find he was destined to spend virtually all his time on the bench.

It remains to be seen whether manager Erik ten Hag will recruit another keeper, although with De Gea out of contract in the summer, there are question marks over the whole department just now.

For a current international, it is not an ideal situation and given Newcastle's Premier League position, it makes perfect sense for them to recall him and take charge of the situation, either by keeping Dubravka as back-up to Nick Pope, or generate some finance for him in this month's transfer window.