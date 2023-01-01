Last updated on .From the section Football

Roger Johnson's sole defeat as Brackley boss came against Braintree in the FA Trophy

Former Wolves and Birmingham defender Roger Johnson is targeting promotion after an impressive start to his first management job with Brackley Town.

They won 1-0 at Banbury on New Year's Day to move top of the National League North table.

And they are unbeaten in 14 league games since the 39-year-old was appointed at the end of September 2022.

"We're in a good place on January 1st and the goal is promotion," Johnson told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Promotion is what I came in for - I want to win the league. I've not made a secret of that to anyone."

Brackley won the FA Trophy in 2018 - with Johnson scoring an own goal while playing for beaten finalists Bromley - but have never played in the top division of the English non-league pyramid.

They finished second in National League North last season under Kevin Wilkin but then lost 1-0 to York City in the play-off semi-finals.

The win at Banbury - just six days after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Brackley - moved Johnson's side above Darlington at the top of the table, though King's Lynn and AFC Fylde both have games in hand.

"We've gone back [to the top], that's a big statement," said Johnson.

"I'd much rather be in our position with the points on the board than having to go away to someone on a Tuesday night with pouring rain and you've got to get three points."

Johnson hopes to further strengthen his squad this month, adding: "People get disappointed. I want that problem, I want to create that problem and the lads have to buy into that.

"It has to be a squad game. You can't keep flogging the same players week in and week out or they'll blow up."

Johnson played more than 100 games for Cardiff City and Wycombe before joining Birmingham, and was a member of their League Cup-winning team in 2011.

He then spent four years with Wolves before eventually finishing his playing career with Bromley in 2019.