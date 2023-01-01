Last updated on .From the section Watford

Tom Dele-Bashiru has made six appearances for Watford this season

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru will be out for "at least a couple of months" with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old had to be substituted after 70 minutes of the 4-0 defeat at Swansea on 30 December.

It has been confirmed he suffered ligament damage, so head coach Slaven Bilic will be without 11 players for Monday's Championship match at Norwich.

"We had our centre-backs out at the same time, now it is midfielders," Bilic told the club website.

"And not just one or two, nearly everyone we have."

Watford are fifth in the Championship but have lost their past two games - and won only one of the past five.