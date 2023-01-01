Transfer news: Done deals during January 2023
From the section Football
The mid-season transfer window opened on 1 January 2023, with clubs bolstering their squads going into the second half of the campaign.
For all of the latest rumours check out today's gossip column, and for a full list of transfers made in October to December 2022 visit this page.
More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news
1 January
English Football League
Elliot Newby [Stockport - Barrow] Undisclosed
Transfers page archive
2022: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2021: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2020: January* - February to July - August - September - October to December*
2019: January* - February to April - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2018: January* - February to May - June - July - August* - September to December
* = includes a men's deadline day
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.
- Can they identify The Traitors to win £120,000? Claudia Winkleman hosts a game of detection, backstabbing and trust
- Detective Strike tackles his first cold case: Watch the brand new series of Strike on BBC iPlayer