Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

You know the drill: Hogmanay celebrations, a walk and a good feed on New Year's Day and the football on 2 January. Does it get any better than that?

The first SPFL match of 2023 is the Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Celtic cross the city with a nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Defeat is unthinkable for Michael Beale and his team as it would give Celtic a seemingly unassailable advantage for the second half of the campaign.

When the dust settles on the early kick-off, five games get under way at 15:00 GMT, with the Edinburgh derby the pick of the bunch as Hearts host Hibernian.

Looking at the four other fixtures, with the league being so tight outside the top two, every result matters - the Dons surely cannot contemplate another defeat since the league resumed, for example.

Rangers v Celtic (Mon 12:30 GMT)

Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak have shaken off injuries while fellow forward Kemar Roofe is touch and go. Steven Davis (knee), Ianis Hagi (knee), Tom Lawrence (Achilles), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring), Filip Helander (foot) and John Souttar (ankle) remain out.

Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi could make their Celtic debuts if international clearance arrives but fellow new signing Tomoki Iwata is still in Japan. Sead Haksabanovic (foot) and Anthony Ralston (back) remain out along with Stephen Welsh (niggle) and James McCarthy (hamstring) while David Turnbull completes a two-match ban.

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "You won't see me unhappy on Monday if we have won and we haven't performed well.

"I will still stick to the comment that I need to see where this group is at and how far they have got to go.

"This is the sternest test. They are the champions. A year ago you were sat here interviewing a Rangers manager that was in front. A lot has changed in 12 months and it's important we start moving back to changing it in our favour again.

"Fair play to them (Celtic), their form has been excellent."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "They have had a change of manager, which has meant Michael has come in and changed the shape slightly, he is trying different personnel. All those types of things are factored into it.

"We try and prepare our players for every possible outcome, but sometimes during games things change or are different, depending on how the game is going.

"For us, at the moment, one of our strengths is our ability to adapt mid-game - whether that's the way we play or by making substitutions where players come on who have different qualities.

"Our preparations are always the same, regardless of the opponent. It's about what we think they are likely to bring against us in the current circumstances."

Did you know?

No fewer than 12 of Celtic's last 13 league goals scored against Rangers have come in the first half of matches, with the only exception being David Turnbull's 78th minute goal in Celtic's 4-0 win in September this season.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Aberdeen v Ross County (15:00)

Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart returns from suspension but Hayden Coulson (ribs) and Leighton Clarkson (thigh) are doubts and Jonny Hayes has missed the last two games. Callum Roberts (hamstring) remains out.

Ross County will be without defender Jack Baldwin and attacker Owura Edwards through suspension. Ben Purrington (ankle) remains out while Alex Samuel is back in light training following a serious knee injury.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie: "Ross County is a big game and we have to be ready for it. We need to have the right mentality to really fight for everything.

"There's pressure on because of this run we're on and it's now that the players need to stand up, be a man and handle the pressure that comes with playing for a club like Aberdeen."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We have just to keep having that belief. There are no wild histrionics about being down there. We have been here before and we know the cause we have to pull together for.

"I feel we are as good as four or five other teams in this division and on any given day we have shown that."

Did you know?

Aberdeen are winless in five league meetings with Ross County (D3 L2) since a 2-0 victory in December 2020 under Derek McInnes.

Hearts v Hibernian (15:00)

Hearts are hoping Stephen Kingsley will be able to return after missing Wednesday's victory at St Johnstone owing to concussion, while Stephen Humphrys could be back in the squad after more than two months out with an ankle injury. Craig Halkett (knee) is likely to remain sidelined, along with Craig Gordon (broken leg), Peter Haring (concussion), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee).

Hibernian will be missing Ryan Porteous through suspension after his recent yellow card against Rangers took him through the bookings threshold. Mykola Kukharevych is rated 50/50 after pulling up with a strain in the warm-up before Wednesday's defeat by Celtic, while Jake-Doyle Hayes (ankle), Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller (both knee) are out.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We're absolutely desperate to get to it. We've got a good build-up to this one.

"The boys were in on Thursday for some early morning training. They'll then have a day off and then back in for two days of solid preparation.

"It's going to be a massive game, and it's one that we're really looking forward to."

Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri: "It's one of the most important games of the season for Hibs. When you sign for Hibs, you know the responsibilities about the derbies. It is exciting. I love games like this.

"It's going to be tough, toxic, everything. A derby is purely about your heart and your mentality. You can't compare the feeling of other games to going into a derby. It's about fighting. We know our fans will be there for us so we need to use that energy throughout the game."

Did you know?

Hearts have only lost one of their last eight Scottish Premiership meetings with rivals Hibernian (W3 D4), and are unbeaten in five such games (W2 D3) since a 0-2 defeat in December 2019.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (15:00)

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power completes his two-match ban. Ryan Alebiosu is trying to overcome a groin strain while Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett (both hamstring) remain out along with the suspended Kyle Lafferty.

St Mirren midfielder Mark O'Hara is suspended after being sent off against Livingston while forward Jonah Ayunga took a knock in the game and will be assessed. Striker Alex Greive is expected to remain out after a family bereavement and full-back Richard Tait is sidelined following groin surgery.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "Our home form has been very good and it's going to have to remain that. I don't know why it's different away because we still try to set up the same way.

"We'll have to maintain our home form because if we do, we'll give ourselves the best chance to enjoy the rest of the season.

"I watched St Mirren when they beat Aberdeen last Saturday and it was a strong performance. They're another team who will ask questions of us so we need to be ready."

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll: "We still want more younger lads in the team from the academy. We want to play a better brand of football, press more. We are always looking for more.

"Context is key. We are ambitious. We want to kick on up the league and break records.

"We want to push on and see this club in Europe sometime, whether that is next season, the year after, we want to succeed and keep developing."

Did you know?

Kilmarnock boss McInnes has only lost one of his 26 top-flight meetings with St Mirren as a manager (W11 D14), a 0-1 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019.

Livingston v Motherwell (15:00)

Livingston midfielders Jason Holt and Scott Pittman both begin two-match bans following their failed red card appeals. Joel Nouble is waiting on the results of a scan on his knee while Shamal George (thigh), Jamie Brandon (groin) and Tom Parkes (knee) are still out.

Motherwell could hand a debut to former Sligo Rovers defender Shane Blaney while Kevin van Veen is expected to start after being restricted to a substitute appearance at Ibrox on Wednesday. Defenders Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley, Bevis Mugabi (knee) and Sondre Solholm (calf) remain out along with forwards Louis Moult (ankle) and Joe Efford (thigh).

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I'm just focused on what we're doing as a football club as opposed to what Motherwell are doing. I think they're a terrific football club. I know it's going to be a difficult game of football."

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "We have not had our problems to seek in terms of personnel, but we are hoping we will be in a little better shape for the Livingston game.

"It's a big game, we are under no illusions with that. We know with the kind of run we are on just now, the importance of every game becomes higher and higher."

Did you know?

Livingston have only won two of their last 21 top-flight league meetings with Motherwell (D5 L14), both home wins in December 2018 (2-0) and February 2020 (1-0).

St Johnstone v Dundee United (15:00)

St Johnstone will check on the fitness of Melker Hallberg after the midfielder was forced off with a hamstring injury in Wednesday's defeat by Hearts. Callum Booth is pushing for a return while Chris Kane (knee) and Murray Davidson (ankle) are still making their way back.

Dundee United will welcome back Australia international Aziz Behich following illness. Midfielders Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett remain out with calf problems.

St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright: "It will be a tough game. The game at their place was a tough game but we managed to get the right result (a 2-1 win in October).

"We've got some wrongs to right from the way we started on Wednesday but we'll be going in confident. The atmosphere will be good and we're looking forward to it."

Dundee United defender Ross Graham: "We have always had a pretty positive mood. We know we are a good squad and that we would eventually get off the bottom of the table.

"Now that we are off, we are looking to keep pushing up and climbing the table. The only way is up now. We need to go out every game and show that quality and get results, or we will stay down the bottom."

Did you know?

Dundee United have only won two of their last 22 away league games (D9 L11), losing each of their last three in a row on the road. They last had a longer away losing run in the Scottish Premiership in November 2015 (run of six).

