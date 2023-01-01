Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

In his first game after winning the World Cup, Cristian Romero endured a poor match for Tottenham

Douglas Luiz's cute chip over Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year's Day condemned the hosts to a 25-year low.

That goal meant Tottenham have conceded at least twice in seven consecutive league matches for the first time since November 1988.

It is a scarcely believable stat for a side with Premier League title ambitions - or at least finishing in the top four.

In 1988-89, the season in which they last had such a run, Spurs finished in sixth place. On the evidence of their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, they cannot expect to aim for better come May.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte certainly signalled as much in his post-match comments.

"We understand very well that the league will be really, really difficult for us," he told BBC Sport. "We have to try to recover all the [injured] players and then we have to know that in every game we have to fight and show that we are strong.

"I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in fifth is the best. Maybe sixth, seventh, fifth or fourth is the best."

Spurs were missing some big names against Villa - Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur - but France goalkeeper Lloris and Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero, fresh from winning the World Cup, returned.

Yet Lloris was responsible for the opener five minutes into the second half, spilling Luiz's long-range effort and allowing Ollie Watkins to recover the loose ball and square for Emiliano Buendia to slam home.

Conceding the opening goal and committing individual errors have been alarming themes of Tottenham's season.

They have conceded first in each of their last seven Premier League matches, the first time they have done so since 2010.

When in comes to individual errors, Tottenham players have gifted the opposition five goals in the league this season, at least two more than any other side, with the vastly experienced Lloris responsible for three of those.

Yet Lloris cannot solely take the blame for Spurs' woes. In front of him, errors and uncertainty abound.

In the previous game against Brentford, Eric Dier's miscued clearance resulted in a corner from which the Bees scored their second in a 2-2 draw. Against Villa, Dier was dropped and Romero came into the starting XI.

Before Sunday's game, Romero was given an award by compatriot and former Spurs player and manager Ossie Ardiles to mark his World Cup success. Come the final whistle, he was lucky to still be on the pitch after a reckless charge on Philippe Coutinho.

Romero was also booked in the first half, as were his centre back partners Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies. All three were run ragged by Watkins throughout.

They were picked apart impressively by Villa for the second goal. Luiz starting and completing the move, sliding a pass to John McGinn before racing on to receive the return and finishing deftly over Lloris.

In midfield, Luiz ran the show with 92% passing accuracy and 68 touches of the ball. Spurs could not lay a glove on Villa in the centre of the park, and so their defence stood even less of a chance.

Spurs have often been dug out of trouble by their stellar attack of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this season. They have won 14 points from losing positions - the most in the Premier League - but such feats are not sustainable.

It went missing on Sunday as Kane failed to register a goal or assist for the first time in eight home matches.

It was a timely reminder that shoring up the backline must be among Conte's top priorities heading into the new year.