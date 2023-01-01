Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Oladapo Afolayan has scored three goals in League One for Bolton so far this season

Bolton Wanderers forward Oladapo Afolayan has been suspended for three matches for violent conduct during the team's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

The incident occurred in the 57th minute of the match on 30 December and was caught on video.

Afolayan denied the charge, but the ban was imposed after a disciplinary panel found him guilty.

Bolton next face Barnsley at home and Plymouth away in League One, then host Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy.