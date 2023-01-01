Last updated on .From the section Plymouth



Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he is hopeful Morgan Whittaker will see out his loan spell at the club from Swansea City.

The forward scored and set up the Pilgrims' two other goals in their 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

It was the latest impressive showing from the 21-year-old who has been key to Argyle topping League One.

"At the moment there isn't a plan in place to take him back," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"The clause is in the contract for both ways, we'll just see how that develops.

"I don't know what the window is that they've got to bring him back, but at the moment we've got no indication to say that he's going to go back, which is great."

Whittaker has scored nine goals and provided seven assists since moving to Home Park on a season-long deal in July.

His contributions have helped Argyle build up a seven-point lead at the top of League One, albeit second-placed Ipswich Town and third-placed Sheffield Wednesday have a game in hand.

"I think everyone can see how good he is," Schumacher added.

"He's been a brilliant player for us this season, he's contributed goals and assists and he's one of the key reasons why we're at the top of the league.

"There's no surprise what he's doing - week in, week out we see him in training every day and he looks as though he's really enjoying his football, which is the most important thing with Morgan.

"He's a character that's got to have a clear plan. I've shown how much I care about him and he'll produce performances like that."