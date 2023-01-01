Kilmarnock sign striker Kyle Vassell until end of the season
Kyle Vassell has joined Kilmarnock until the end of the season, subject to receiving international clearance for his move from San Diego Loyal.
The 29-year-old striker had spells at clubs such as Blackpool, Rotherham and Fleetwood before moving to the United States where he scored 14 goals in 29 matches.
Vassell has two Northern Ireland caps.
"I wanted to be back where there's more passion and pressure. I thrive on that," he told the Kilmarnock website.
"I want to keep rolling. I had a slow couple of years before San Diego.
"The manager [Derek McInnes] wants to use my physical attributes quite a lot so I'll try to do that the best I can."
