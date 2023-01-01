Connor Wood: Colchester United sign Leyton Orient left-back on loan
Colchester United have signed left-back Connor Wood on loan from fellow League Two club Leyton Orient.
The 26-year-old has joined for the remainder of the season, subject to the necessary paperwork being ratified.
Wood has played only twice for fourth-tier leaders Orient this season, both games in cup competitions, after 36 appearances in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, midfielder Matty Longstaff's loan from Newcastle has come to an end because of a serious knee injury.
The 22-year-old was hurt in the win over Gillingham on 26 December and the Magpies said scans have confirmed damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.
Longstaff made 10 appearances during his spell with Colchester.
