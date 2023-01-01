Close menu

St Mirren sign defender Richard Taylor from Waterford

Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Richard Taylor
Richard Taylor gives St Mirren greater defensive cover for the second half of the season

St Mirren have added left-sided defender Richard Taylor to their squad for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old Englishman joins from League of Ireland side Waterford where he made 33 appearances in 2022.

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson said: "He has very good attributes. He's 6ft 3in, quick and has a good left foot.

"He's someone who will come in on a short-term deal to challenge for a place and give us a bit more depth."

St Mirren have the option to extend Taylor's stay should the next five months prove to be a success.

St Mirren

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC