St Mirren sign defender Richard Taylor from Waterford
St Mirren have added left-sided defender Richard Taylor to their squad for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.
The 22-year-old Englishman joins from League of Ireland side Waterford where he made 33 appearances in 2022.
Buddies manager Stephen Robinson said: "He has very good attributes. He's 6ft 3in, quick and has a good left foot.
"He's someone who will come in on a short-term deal to challenge for a place and give us a bit more depth."
St Mirren have the option to extend Taylor's stay should the next five months prove to be a success.
