Last updated on .

Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald) external-link

Postecoglou has rubbished the notion Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi has not been at his best this season. (Herald) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he "kicked every ball and watched with frustration" as Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 in September. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Defender Moritz Jenz will have talks with Celtic about extending his loan spell from French club Lorient. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Captain James Tavernier says Rangers are desperate for revenge after the heavy defeat at Celtic earlier this season. (Herald) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has revealed it was "touch and go" whether winger Aiden McGeady would be capable of coming back from the ankle injury he picked up in the summer. (The Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Cammy Devlin says Hearts are planning to dedicate victory in the derby against Hibs to injured goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (The Scotsman) external-link

Ex-Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, 32, posted a cryptic social media message that appears to suggest he is seeking a new club despite talk he may retire. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Leeds United are believed to be interested in Scotland and Southampton striker Che Adams and the 26-year-old forward would consider a move to Elland Road. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Celtic forward Jota has stressed his desire to be "the best version of myself" as he seeks to end his first indifferent spell of form in Scotland. (The Scotsman) external-link

Defender Jack MacKenzie says Aberdeen were "bullied" against Kilmarnock and that the team cannot use defeats against Rangers and Celtic as an excuse. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald is determined his first goal for the club opens the scoring floodgates. (The Courier) external-link

Paul McGinn says his new Motherwell team-mate Shane Blaney reminded him of Virgil van Dijk as he sent the Steelmen crashing out of Europe five months ago. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Sam Walker is adamant Kilmarnock's looming Hampden date with Celtic in the League Cup semi-final will ensure standards do not slip at Rugby Park early in 2023. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw insists Ross County go into the New Year determined to prove they are still Premiership class. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson still has one eye on the relegation line in the table despite sitting in the top six. (The Courier) external-link

New striker Stevie Bradley is eager to showcase his talents at Livingston - and is determined to create goals as well as score them. (Livingston media) external-link

Frank McGarvey tributes

"He was truly under-rated... when he was younger he should have got international call-ups" - Celtic legend Charlie Nicholas on his former team-mate, who has died aged 66. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic captain Roy Aitken believes McGarvey was one of the greatest strikers in the club's history as he reflected on the career of his close friend and former team-mate. (Herald) external-link

McGarvey was a courageous striker whose work rate made him a fans' favourite - but he was not always as popular with his managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson. (Daily Mail) external-link

"Funny guy with a big heart" - ex-Celtic striker Simon Donnelly offers one of a wide range of tributes paid to McGarvey. (Daily Record) external-link