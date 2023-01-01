Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Championship game between Greenock Morton and Ayr United has been called off because of a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection took place at 10:45 GMT at Cappielow Park and the game was postponed within 10 minutes.

The League One game between Dunfermline and Falkirk was also called off because the East End Park pitch was frozen.

"Despite previously testing the system, our undersoil heating system developed a fault in the boiler we were unable to fix," said a Dunfermline statement.

Travel warnings have been issued for icy conditions on roads and pavements in Scotland - as well as for ongoing disruption on the railways.

Forecasters warned rain, sleet and snow would ease on Sunday evening, leaving surfaces wet as temperatures drop below zero overnight, and further sleet or snow showers are possible overnight in the west.