Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 6 January

Flint Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth have dropped into the relegation zone after five consecutive defeats and Pontypridd picking up four points from their last two games. They are only two points behind ninth-placed Flint, without a win in two games and Anthony Williams' side won 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Park Avenue in October.

Saturday, 7 January

Penybont v Caernarfon Town; 12:45 GMT: Penybont have confirmed their place in the Championship Conference for the third successive season while Caernarfon's poor recent form - without a win in seven including five successive losses - sees them miss out on the top six. Penybont won 2-0 at The Oval in November.

Airbus UK Broughton v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met are unbeaten in seven league games and will have secured a spot in the Championship Conference for the second half of the season. This will be the first meeting of the season between the sides, with Airbus marooned to the bottom of the table.

Bala Town v Pontypridd United; 14:30 GMT: Pontypridd gained an impressive and crucial 2-1 win over Bala on Tuesday evening which saw them move out of the relegation zone, although Colin Caton's side had already secured their place in the top six.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Despite a poor start to the season, Newtown have secured their place in the Championship Conference and have added to their squad with Lifumpa Mwandwe returning on loan from Canadian side Halifax Wanderers. Nomads are nine points behind leaders The New Saints. Nomads won 3-1 at the Deeside Stadium in October's reverse fixture.

The New Saints v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Saints extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Caernarfon while one win from the last five games has meant Haverfordwest missed out on a place in the top six. The New Saints will be looking to complete a league double over County having won 3-1 earlier in the season.