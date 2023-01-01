Close menu

Brandon Cooper: Swansea City defender joins Forest Green Rovers on loan

Brandon Cooper in action for Swansea City
Brandon Cooper has been with Swansea since the age of six

Forest Green Rovers have signed left-sided defender Brandon Cooper on loan from Championship side Swansea City until the end of the season.

Cooper, 22, has played 11 first-team games for the Swans and has had loan spells at Yeovil, Newport and Swindon.

He told the Rovers website:external-link "I'm really excited and I can't wait to get going."

Stevie Grieve, head of performance & recruitment, added: "His determination, leadership and defensive qualities will help the team."

