Ballymena's win over Glentoran on Monday left Mick McDermott's men with one win in 10 games in all competitions

It wasn't supposed to be like this.

On 5 November Glentoran were leading the way in the Irish Premiership and had recently hammered nearest rivals Larne 4-0.

Mick McDermott's men had conceded just two league goals all season, then, out of the blue Glenavon stunned the league leaders.

Instead of a blip, the defeat at Mourneview Park was the start of an alarming spiral which has seen the Glens drop to sixth in the table, some 10 points off the top.

With just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions, what has happened to the Oval side, and can they arrest their slide?

"It's not good enough, from our point of view, from a coaching point of view, from a playing point of view", said first-team coach Rodney McAree, who faced the media following Monday's 2-0 defeat away to Ballymena United.

"Whatever way you want to look at it, it's not good enough at this moment in time."

The defeat came a week after a 2-1 Boxing Day loss to Linfield - their third defeat by the Blues in five weeks after County Antrim Shield and League Cup losses.

It's been a bruising few weeks for Glentoran, and the team have not been aided by the loss of star forward Conor McMenamin or defender Aidan Wilson, who was key to the Glens' strong start to the season.

Shay McCartan is currently serving a seven-game ban following his red card in November's defeat by Cliftonville but, after extensive financial backing, Glentoran still have a strong squad which should be capable of taking the game to even the best in the league.

"We have to find a way to make it right and we have to do more if we are to succeed," McAree added.

"There is a level of frustration. There's nobody falling out with each other, there's a lot of honesty being spoken in the dressing room.

"We have to find a way of doing more and doing better."

Glentoran form 'hurts us as well' - McAree

'They need to turn things around'

Former Glentoran defender Paul Leeman, who played just shy of 600 games for the club across 18 years, said it is "difficult" to pinpoint how the Glens' season has unravelled.

"I was at the game where they beat Larne 4-0 at the Oval and came away thinking this team looked unbeatable," he said.

"Then, all of a sudden, in a short space of time, it's turned around and a lot of things have gone against Glentoran.

"The injuries to key players have been well documented. That's been a key factor for them, but you have to get on with it and the players who are fit and available have to stand up be counted.

"They are on a really poor run of form and they need to turn it around quickly."

Watch: Ballymena secure win over faltering Glens

While Glentoran are 10 points off leading pair Larne and Cliftonville, they have two games in hand - against Glenavon and Carrick Rangers - over the teams above them and it is important to state that maximum points would drag the Oval side back into contention with four months still to go.

"The form at the minute is worrying and you have to win those games in hand," Leeman added.

"It's not just as simple as turning up. They have to find the form to try and win those games and give themselves some kind of boost.

"It's all about momentum. They have to get out of this bad run quickly and pick up any kind of positive result, and just build on it from there."

Players have to step up

The travelling Glentoran support made their feelings on Glentoran's run perfectly clear at full-time in Monday's match.

McAree said the run of results "hurt us as well" but he understands the frustration from fans.

"We're an honest bunch of people. We don't go out on a football pitch at any given time to lose, our intention is to win," he added.

"I 100% get the frustration, I get they are not happy at this moment in time. If I was a Glentoran supporter sitting in the stand I probably wouldn't be happy with the run of results.

"We have to stick together and we have to turn it around."

Glentoran supporters voice their displeasure at full-time

A glance at comments on Glentoran's social media channels gives a reflection of the mood amongst the team's support, with plenty of fans suggesting McDermott is not the man to lead the club forward.

However, Leeman feels that there is always pressure as Glentoran manager and any suggestions that McDermott should be removed are premature.

"The fans will show their frustration and people will read into that too much. There is always going to be pressure on the manager when you are on a poor run of form. That comes with the territory.

"They started the season so well, then all of a sudden those hopes have diminished. That's where the frustration comes from.

"Mick's not silly, he will know he will be in for criticism, but at the same time the players have to step up as well.

"They are full-time footballers and being well paid, and at this moment of time they are under performing."

Fans are unforgiving

After one Irish Cup in the three-and-a-half years of McDermott's tenure, Glentoran supporter Matthew Brown said there is a feeling of "apathy" in the terraces and "history shows that Glentoran fans are unforgiving".

"I know we have come from a really dark place but it's debateable that we've challenged for the league and we haven't finished second since the takeover.

"Of course it is possible and we're not entirely out of the race yet, but fans' patience is running very low.

"I've no doubt the management team and owners want the best for Glentoran. If they can turn it around I've no doubt they will have the support."

After a difficult run, Glentoran will be heavy favourites against third-tier Moyola Park in the Irish Cup on Saturday and get a much-needed win.

"We can focus all our attentions on winning an Irish Cup game and getting a run going," added McAree.

"Who knows? That may kick start our season. It won't be easy but we are going to Moyola where we are expected to win.

"With the run of results we have had the thing you would worry about is confidence and belief in the camp, but we have to go and win."