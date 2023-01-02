Truro City beat Tiverton Town 3-2 to end three-game winless run
Truro City ended a three-game winless run in Southern League Premier South as they beat Tiverton Town 3-2.
Andrew Neal hit the bar early for the White Tigers before Connor Riley-Lowe headed them ahead after 21 minutes.
Tyler Harvey doubled the lead five minutes later from close range before Tom Purrington pulled a goal back shortly after half time.
Adam Porter made it 3-1 with a shot into the top corner, but Lucas Vowles' late goal set up a nervy finish.
Truro were grateful to goalkeeper James Hamon who pulled off an excellent second-half save and defender Kyle Egan who cleared a shot off the line as they got their first league win since 3 December.
Paul Wotton's side remain three points behind leaders Weston-super-Mare having played one game more.