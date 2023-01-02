Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Saxon Earley's only goal as a professional came in the first round of the Carabao Cup in August

Plymouth Argyle have signed Norwich City left-back Saxon Earley.

The 20-year-old has moved to Home Park for an undisclosed fee having spent the first part of this season on loan at League Two side Stevenage.

Earley, who captained Norwich's youth sides, never made a senior appearance for the Canaries but played 27 times for Stevenage before being recalled.

He is the second signing for the League One leaders since the January transfer window opened.

New Zealand international forward Ben Waine has moved to Home Park for an undisclosed fee from Wellington Phoenix.

"He is another exciting young player that we have added to our squad that will improve our strength in depth," Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said of Earley.

"Saxon has enjoyed a really successful loan spell at the top of League Two with Stevenage in the first half of this season, and we think he is ready for the step up to show what he can do in League One."

The Pilgrims have not disclosed the length of contract Earley has agreed with the club.

