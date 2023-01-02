Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke.

The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer.

"It's not been an easy decision to make to say 'I'll go'," he said.

"The commentaries are fine, it's the physicality now of the job. I've given a lot of thought to the situation and this is the right time to go."

He added: "I've been extremely fortunate. God willing, I might have a few more years without the microphone and I can come to sit and watch Stoke without the pressure of interviews afterwards and summing it up at the end of the game."

Johnson has commentated on more than 2,000 matches and on some of the Potters' most memorable games in recent years, including the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2008, their FA Cup final appearance against Manchester City at Wembley three years later and their subsequent run in the Europa League.

Speaking before Monday's Championship fixture between Stoke and Preston, he added: "I've been with Radio Stoke for 54 years, covering Stoke for 44 years in two chunks.

"I've been very fortunate because my professional career was as a teacher, but to have been able to have broadcast in parallel to that - many people would give their right arm to have had the opportunity that I've been given in life to be able to do that."