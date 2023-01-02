Manager ins and outs - January 2023

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.
All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.
To read the list for December, visit the ins and outs page.
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Mikel Arteta
|20 Dec 2019
|Unai Emery
|Aston Villa
|Unai Emery
|24 Oct 2022
|Steven Gerrard
|Bournemouth
|Gary O'Neil
|27 Nov 2022
|Scott Parker
|Brentford
|Thomas Frank
|16 Oct 2018
|Dean Smith
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Roberto de Zerbi
|18 Sept 2022
|Graham Potter
|Chelsea
|Graham Potter
|8 Sep 2022
|Thomas Tuchel
|Crystal Palace
|Patrick Vieira
|4 July 2021
|Roy Hodgson
|Everton
|Frank Lampard
|31 Jan 2022
|Rafael Benitez
|Fulham
|Marco Silva
|1 July 2021
|Scott Parker
|Leeds United
|Jesse Marsch
|28 Feb 2022
|Marcelo Bielsa
|Leicester City
|Brendan Rodgers
|26 Feb 2019
|Claude Puel
|Liverpool
|Jurgen Klopp
|8 Oct 2015
|Brendan Rodgers
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|1 Jul 2016
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Manchester United
|Erik ten Hag
|21 April 2022
|Ralf Rangnick (interim)
|Newcastle United
|Eddie Howe
|8 Nov 2021
|Steve Bruce
|Nottingham Forest
|Steve Cooper
|21 Sep 2021
|Chris Hughton
|Southampton
|Nathan Jones
|10 Nov 2022
|Ralph Hasenhuttl
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Antonio Conte
|2 Nov 2021
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|West Ham United
|David Moyes
|30 Dec 2019
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Julen Lopetegui
|5 Nov 2022
|Bruno Lage
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aberdeen
|Jim Goodwin
|19 Feb 2022
|Stephen Glass
|Celtic
|Ange Postecoglou
|10 Jun 2021
|Neil Lennon
|Dundee Utd
|Liam Fox
|23 September
|Jack Ross
|Hearts
|Robbie Neilson
|21 Jun 2020
|Daniel Stendel
|Hibernian
|Lee Johnson
|19 May 2022
|Shaun Maloney
|Kilmarnock
|Derek McInnes
|4 Jan 2022
|Tommy Wright
|Livingston
|David Martindale
|26 Nov 2020 (as interim - 21 Dec 2020 on permanent basis)
|Gary Holt
|Motherwell
|Steven Hammell
|11 August 2022
|Graham Alexander
|Rangers
|Michael Beale
|28 November 2022
|Giovanni van Bronckhorst
|Ross County
|Malky Mackay
|26 May 2021
|John Hughes
|St Johnstone
|Callum Davidson
|18 Jun 2020
|Tommy Wright
|St Mirren
|Stephen Robinson
|22 Feb 2022
|Jim Goodwin
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Jonas Eidevall
|28 June 2021
|Joe Montemurro
|Aston Villa
|Carla Ward
|20 May 2021
|Marcus Bignot (interim)
|Birmingham
|Darren Carter (interim)
|21 Nov 2021
|Scott Booth
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|TBC
|Hope Powell
|Chelsea
|Emma Hayes
|14 Aug 2012
|Matt Beard
|Everton
|Brian Sorensen
|8 Apr 2022
|Jean-Luc Vasseur
|Leicester City
|Lydia Bedford
|Nov 2021
|Jonathan Morgan
|Manchester City
|Gareth Taylor
|28 May 2020
|Nick Cushing
|Manchester United
|Marc Skinner
|29 Jul 2021
|Casey Stoney
|Reading
|Kelly Chambers
|1 Dec 2014
|Jayne Ludlow
|Tottenham
|Rehanne Skinner
|19 Nov 2020
|Karen Hills and Juan Amoros
|West Ham
|Olli Harder
|23 Dec 2020
|Matt Beard
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Birmingham City
|John Eustace
|3 Jul 2022
|Lee Bowyer
|Blackburn Rovers
|Jon Dahl Tomasson
|14 June 2022
|Tony Mowbray
|Blackpool
|Michael Appleton
|17 June 2022
|Neil Critchley
|Bristol City
|Nigel Pearson
|22 Feb 2021
|Dean Holden
|Burnley
|Vincent Kompany
|14 June 2022
|Mike Jackson (interim)
|Cardiff City
|Mark Hudson
|14 Nov 2022
|Steve Morison
|Coventry City
|Mark Robins
|6 Mar 2017
|Russell Slade
|Huddersfield Town
|Mark Fotheringham
|28 Sept 2022
|Danny Schofield
|Hull City
|Liam Rosenior
|3 Nov 2022
|Shota Arveladze
|Luton Town
|Rob Edwards
|17 Nov 2022
|Nathan Jones
|Middlesbrough
|Michael Carrick
|24 Oct 2022
|Chris Wilder
|Millwall
|Gary Rowett
|21 Oct 2019
|Neil Harris
|Norwich City
|TBC
|Dean Smith
|Preston North End
|Ryan Lowe
|7 Dec 2021
|Frankie McAvoy
|Queens Park Rangers
|Neil Critchley
|11 Dec 2022
|Michael Beale
|Reading
|Paul Ince
|16 May 2022
|Veljko Paunovic
|Rotherham United
|Matt Taylor
|4 Oct 2022
|Paul Warne
|Sheffield United
|Paul Heckingbottom
|25 Nov 2021
|Slavisa Jokanovic
|Stoke City
|Alex Neil
|28 Aug 2022
|Michael O'Neill
|Sunderland
|Tony Mowbray
|30 Aug 2022
|Alex Neil
|Swansea City
|Russell Martin
|1 Aug 2021
|Steve Cooper
|Watford
|Slaven Bilic
|26 Sept 2022
|Rob Edwards
|West Bromwich Albion
|Carlos Corberan
|25 Oct 2022
|Steve Bruce
|Wigan Athletic
|Kolo Toure
|29 Nov 2022
|Leam Richardson
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Accrington Stanley
|John Coleman
|18 Sept 2014
|James Beattie
|Barnsley
|Michael Duff
|15 June 2022
|Poya Asbaghi
|Bolton Wanderers
|Ian Evatt
|1 Jul 2020
|Keith Hill
|Bristol Rovers
|Joey Barton
|22 Feb 2021
|Paul Tisdale
|Burton Albion
|Dino Maamria
|6 Sep 2022
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Cambridge United
|Mark Bonner
|9 Mar 2020
|Colin Calderwood
|Charlton Athletic
|Dean Holden
|20 Dec 2022
|Ben Garner
|Cheltenham Town
|Wade Elliott
|27 June 2022
|Michael Duff
|Derby County
|Paul Warne
|22 Sept 2022
|Liam Rosenior
|Exeter City
|Gary Caldwell
|24 Oct 2022
|Matt Taylor
|Fleetwood Town
|Scott Brown
|12 May 2022
|Stephen Crainey
|Forest Green Rovers
|Ian Burchnall
|27 May 2022
|Rob Edwards
|Ipswich
|Kieran McKenna
|16 Dec 2021
|Paul Cook
|Lincoln City
|Mark Kennedy
|12 May 2022
|Michael Appleton
|MK Dons
|Mark Jackson
|23 Dec 2022
|Liam Manning
|Morecambe
|Derek Adams
|24 Feb 2022
|Stephen Robinson
|Oxford United
|Karl Robinson
|22 Mar 2018
|Pep Clotet
|Peterborough United
|Grant McCann
|24 Feb 2022
|Darren Ferguson
|Plymouth Argyle
|Steven Schumacher
|7 Dec 2021
|Ryan Lowe
|Portsmouth
|TBC
|Danny Cowley
|Port Vale
|Darrell Clarke
|15 Feb 2021
|John Askey
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Darren Moore
|1 Mar 2021
|Tony Pulis
|Shrewsbury Town
|Steve Cotterill
|27 Nov 2020
|Sam Ricketts
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Gareth Ainsworth
|8 Nov 2012
|Gary Waddock
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|AFC Wimbledon
|Johnnie Jackson
|16 May 2022
|Mark Bowen (interim)
|Barrow
|Pete Wild
|27 May 2022
|Phil Brown
|Bradford City
|Mark Hughes
|24 Feb 2022
|Derek Adams
|Carlisle United
|Paul Simpson
|23 Feb 2022
|Keith Millen
|Colchester United
|Matt Bloomfield
|30 Sep 2022
|Wayne Brown
|Crawley Town
|TBC
|Matthew Etherington
|Crewe Alexandra
|Lee Bell
|4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis)
|Alex Morris
|Doncaster Rovers
|Danny Schofield
|20 Oct 2022
|Gary McSheffrey
|Gillingham
|Neil Harris
|31 Jan 2022
|Steve Evans
|Grimsby Town
|Paul Hurst
|30 Dec 2020
|Ian Holloway
|Harrogate Town
|Simon Weaver
|21 May 2009
|Neil Aspin
|Hartlepool United
|Keith Curle
|18 Sep 2022
|Paul Hartley
|Leyton Orient
|Richie Wellens
|9 Mar 2022
|Kenny Jackett
|Mansfield Town
|Nigel Clough
|6 Nov 2020
|Graham Coughlan
|Newport County
|Graham Coughlan
|22 Oct 2022
|James Rowberry
|Northampton Town
|Jon Brady
|8 May 2021
|Keith Curle
|Rochdale
|Jim Bentley
|29 Aug 2022
|Robbie Stockdale
|Salford City
|Neil Wood
|20 May 2022
|Gary Bowyer
|Stevenage
|Steve Evans
|16 Mar 2022
|Paul Tisdale
|Stockport County
|Dave Challinor
|2 Nov 2021
|Simon Rusk
|Sutton United
|Matt Gray
|1 May 2019
|Paul Doswell
|Swindon Town
|Scott Lindsey
|20 June 2022
|Ben Garner
|Tranmere Rovers
|Micky Mellon
|31 May 2021
|Keith Hill
|Walsall
|Michael Flynn
|15 Feb 2022
|Matt Taylor
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aldershot Town
|Mark Molesley
|20 Sept 2021
|Danny Searle
|Altrincham
|Phil Parkinson
|28 Apr 2017
|Jim Harvey
|Barnet
|Dean Brennan (interim)
|20 Sept 2021
|Harry Kewell
|Boreham Wood
|Luke Garrard
|14 Oct 2015
|Ian Allinson
|Bromley
|Andy Woodman
|29 Mar 2021
|Neil Smith
|Chesterfield
|Paul Cook
|10 Feb 2022
|James Rowe
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Daryl McMahon
|3 Jan 2020
|Peter Taylor
|Dorking Wanderers
|Marc White
|1 Aug 2000
|n/a
|Eastleigh
|Lee Bradbury
|28 Feb 2022
|Ben Strevens
|Gateshead
|Mike Williamson
|11 Jun 2019
|Ben Clark
|FC Halifax Town
|Chris Millington
|28 May 2022
|Pete Wild
|Maidenhead United
|Alan Devonshire
|5 May 2015
|Johnson Hippolyte
|Maidstone United
|Hakan Hayrettin
|1 June 2020
|John Still
|Notts County
|Luke Williams
|14 June 2022
|Ian Burchnall
|Oldham Athletic
|David Unsworth
|20 Sept 2022
|John Sheridan
|Scunthorpe United
|TBC
|Keith Hill
|Solihull Moors
|Neal Ardley
|14 June 2021
|Mark Yates
|Southend United
|Kevin Maher
|20 October 2021
|Phil Brown
|Torquay United
|Gary Johnson
|13 Sep 2018
|Gary Owers
|Yeovil Town
|Mark Cooper
|28 Oct 2022
|Chris Hargreaves
|Wealdstone
|Stuart Maynard
|11 Mar 2021
|Dean Brennan
|Woking
|Darren Sarll
|28 Mar 2022
|Alan Dowson
|Wrexham
|Phil Parkinson
|1 Jul 2021
|Dean Keates
|York City
|David Webb
|2 Dec 2022
|John Askey