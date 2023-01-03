Italian club Udinese have opened transfer talks with Hibernian over a potential January move for defender Ryan Porteous, the 23-year-old Scotland centre-half who is out of contract in the summer and who has rejected a new deal. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has questioned why the club's board did not tie down centre-half Ryan Porteous to a longer contract over the last couple of seasons as the 23-year-old prepares to leave Easter Road during January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson has promised there will be plenty of movement both in and out of Hibernian in the January transfer window as he admits frustration with squad "mediocrity" following Monday's 3-0 defeat by city rivals Heart of Midlothian. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic's offer to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung did not meet expectations - his club want £2.2m - as the 24-year-old's agent also denied rumours linking his client with an immediate move to Galatasaray.(Naver Sports) external-link

Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Oscar Gloukh, the 18-year-old who has been linked with Celtic and Rangers in recent months, is in talks over a move to Monaco, his agent has told Israeli outlet Sport5. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox insists he wants to keep Tony Watt, who scored the winner against St Johnstone on Monday in his first start since October, beyond January and said he was baffled by reports linking the 29-year-old with a January transfer to English football. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox insisted "I don't know about any interest" in Tony Watt after the striker was linked with Salford City on Sunday and suggested the 29-year-old would remain at the club beyond the end of the January transfer window if he continues to produce performances like Monday's against St Johnstone. (The Courier) external-link

Oxford United are the latest club to express an interest in St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon, who is weighing up his options after a bid from League One rivals Forest Green Rovers was accepted, as it looks increasingly unlikely that the Scottish Premiership club can persuade the 21-year-old midfielder to stay in Paisley. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has revealed he is hoping to sign at least one new player before this weekend. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has confirmed that two players missed Monday's draw away to Aberdeen for "internal disciplinary reasons". (Press & Journal) external-link