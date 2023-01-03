Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Decisions made after video assistant referee intervention during Monday's six-game Scottish Premiership card have been given the thumbs up by former referee Stuart Dougal and pundit Richard Foster.

In the second edition of BBC Scotland's The VARdict, they look at flashpoints during the Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies, plus Livingston v Motherwell.

At Ibrox, they agree that there were no grounds to overturn John Beaton's decision to award a penalty after Carl Starfelt challenged Fashion Sakala.

They also show why Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson escaped two handball claims inside his own penalty box.

Dougal also explains why it took so long to first disallow a goal for Heart of Midlothian before awarding a penalty to the home side following the same incident against Hibernian.

Meanwhile, a handball by Motherwell and a re-taken spot kick for Livingston are also clarified.