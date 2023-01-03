Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran are leading the race to sign Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn and a deal could be completed this week, BBC Sport NI understands.

The Dundee winger is attracting considerable interest after being made available by the Scottish side.

But it is believed the prospect of a long-term deal with Glentoran has made the Irish Premiership favourites for the 35-year-old McGinn's signature.

He has 72 caps for Northern Ireland and won a Scottish Cup with Celtic.

McGinn has entered the last six months of his contract at Scottish Championship outfit Dundee and fallen out of favour under boss Gary Bowyer.

He attended Glentoran's derby defeat by Linfield on Boxing Day and is also keen to pursue a coaching career when he retires from playing.

McGinn started his career in the Irish League with Dungannon Swifts before taking in spells at Derry City and Celtic.

He was on loan at Brentford and had two stints at Aberdeen either side of playing in South Korea with Gwangju, helping the Dons win the Scottish League Cup in 2014.

Glentoran are also frontrunners to sign former Cork City and Cliftonville winger Daire O'Connor, 25, from Scottish Championship side Ayr United.