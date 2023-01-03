Last updated on .From the section Derby

Jason Knight has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Derby County this season

Derby County intend to take up an option to extend Jason Knight's deal, with Rams boss Paul Warne insisting the midfielder is not for sale.

The 21-year-old is into the final six months of his existing contract and is seen as a player that could generate a transfer fee for a club that was in financial turmoil just months ago.

Warne said Derby "will obviously take" the option they have to keep Knight.

"None of the players are for sale," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I've not been told by anyone above me that is the case.

"It's about trying to keep the group together and trying to improve it.

"Knighty is up in the summer but we have an option on him that we will obviously take. It gives us a chance to try to convince him to stay."

Restrictions on how Derby can spend any money generated has also influenced the stance at Pride Park.

When local property developer David Clowes took the Rams out of administration in July last year, the club had a number of financial conditions imposed on them, including limiting their transfer dealings and wages.

When Clowes bought the club, the Rams had just five senior first-team players on their books - with Knight among them.

A squad - which includes former Republic of Ireland internationals David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane - was rebuilt with free transfers and loan deals, and after 24 games the Rams are fourth in League One.

"If I sell Jason Knight or anyone now I can't spend it," Warne said.

Asked if money could be saved to bolster potential spending in future transfer markets, Warne replied: "If I was a banker that's what I'd do, but as a football manager I'd rather win games.

"It's about keeping this group together, trying to keep them fit and trying to help them. If we can get two or three bodies in to help make the starting XI even stronger, then great."