Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts have lost Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett for the season after the draw with Dundee United

Heart of Midlothian centre-half Craig Halkett has been ruled out for the rest of the season after scans showed he has suffered cruciate ligament damage.

The centre-back was forced off during the Christmas Eve draw with Dundee United - a game in which Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break.

It is the latest in a string of injury blows for the 27-year-old who had already missed much of the season with a hamstring problem and was making his eighth appearance of the campaign.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the club's official website that "we're gutted for Craig, first and foremost".

"He's been outstanding for the club in recent seasons both on and off the pitch and I'm sure he'll be back fitter and stronger than ever," he said.

Halkett, who received his first call-up to the senior Scotland squad in March, missed two months with ankle and hamstring injuries last season and nearly two months with torn knee ligaments in 2019.