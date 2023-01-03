Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Clark had 'blood pouring from head' after object thrown from crowd

Heart of Midlothian have launched an investigation after their goalkeeper, Zander Clark, suffered a cut to his head when an object was thrown from the crowd during the Edinburgh derby.

The 30-year-old was able to complete the Scottish Premiership game against Hibernian and help the home side to a 3-0 win at Tynecastle.

Clark admitted "I'm not sure what it was" that hit him.

"But hopefully the hierarchy do something about it," he said.

Clark was playing his second game for Hearts after his summer move from St Johnstone and with Scotland number one Craig Gordon having been ruled out of the rest of the season with a double leg break.

"There was plenty of them," he told BBC Scotland when asked about the object thrown. "But it's one of those and we will let people on the outside deal with that.

"It's not nice. I was going back to get a drink of water and end up with blood pouring from your head.

"I'm big enough and ugly enough to take it, but we don't want to see that in football. We are paid to do a job and try and put an entertaining game on, which I think we did.

"We don't want objects thrown at players. Not just here, but anywhere."