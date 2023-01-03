Wigan Athletic are yet to win in the five games since Kolo Toure took charge

Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season.

Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss.

Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals than any other team this season.

"We see some players of course and they want to come here and it's up to us to make those decisions," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Toure added: "The market is open and as soon as it's open there is movement. The movement can be quick or slow but definitely we have some movement."

Toure was appointed Latics boss on 29 November, during the World Cup hiatus, replacing Leam Richardson who was sacked after a return of one point from seven Championship matches.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender oversaw a draw against Millwall in his first game in charge but will prepare for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie with Luton Town off the back of four successive defeats.

"It's very important for us to have a reaction in the next game [at Luton] to bounce back from those defeats. We just have to keep working hard and giving our best and correct the results," Toure added.

"Every game is important and will give you confidence if you win. We need something to lift us right now and every game is important."