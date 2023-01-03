Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Striker Connor Wickham has left Forest Green Rovers after the end of his short-term contract.

The 29-year-old is the club's top scorer as it stands this season, with nine goals in 20 appearances.

Wickham scored on his debut against Lincoln and also memorably from the halfway line in the FA Cup second round win over South Shields.

The former Crystal Palace and Sunderland forward joined the League One club on 3 August.

Meanwhile, Forest Green have signed goalkeeper Fiachra Pagel from Drogheda United but will loan the 18-year-old back to the League of Ireland Premier Division side until July.