John Egan celebrated his equaliser with gusto, his second goal in just three games

Sheffield United centre-half John Egan's recent purple patch in front of goal is no surprise given his set-piece threat, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Egan has two goals in his past three games, setting the platform for a 2-1 win at Wigan and then salvaging an injury-time equaliser against QPR.

The 30-year-old has already matched his tally for the past two seasons.

"He's in the box enough, he's a big part of what we do on set-plays," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"They generally put their best marker on him, we know that and he knows that.

"Last season he had umpteen chances with the way he attacked the ball, he's had a few this season but not as many.

"He's scored more goals now which is great, that's what we want and he'll be trying to get some more between now and the end of the season."

Heckingbottom was proud of the resilience shown by the second-placed Blades in their capital draw on Monday, even if it did come down to the last knockings with Egan's scrambled leveller.

It was also another chance for wing-back Jayden Bogle to get some minutes as he continues his managed recovery from a knee injury.

It was only a late cameo at Loftus Road, but useful game time all the same.

"He's getting better and better," Heckingbottom said. "It's match fitness now, if we put him on a run with the lads he'd probably be at the front, he's naturally fit and aerobic, it's just the games he needs.

"You could see after 60 minutes the other night he was flagging a little bit but that will come with minutes, and that's why we've got to play him.

"I'm a big believer that you get your form and your fitness when you're playing games so he'll get better and better the more he gets on the pitch."