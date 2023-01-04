Last updated on .From the section League Two

BBC Radio's Cumbria Sport takes a regular look at life at Barrow AFC and Carlisle United with their 'Out of the Blue' podcast.

Freya Dawes, Matt Honeyman and BBCRC presenter Paul Newton come together to discuss results, performances, news, gossip and anything else that crops up.

It is a look at Cumbria's two professional clubs through the eyes of the fans.

The latest episode of the podcast, discussing the post-New Year action, is here.