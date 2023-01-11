Homepage
WED 11 Jan 2023
Scottish Challenge Cup - Quarter-finals
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
19:45
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
Venue:
Ochilview Park
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers
Last updated on
55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Wednesday 11th January 2023
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
19:45
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
Scottish Challenge Cup scores
Top Stories
Latest transfer news and EFL Cup quarter-finals build-up
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Burrage & Miyazaki advance in Australian qualifying
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
'You have to be twice as good' - being black in motorsport
37m
37 minutes ago
From the section
Formula 1