Last updated on .From the section Football

Ronaldo was greeted by fans and players at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium after landing in Riyadh on Tuesday

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says he had "many opportunities" to sign for top clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

The 37-year-old said he had offers from clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and in Portugal.

"In Europe my work is done," he said in his first news conference on Tuesday.

"I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia."

Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in history external-link at more than £177m per year in a deal that runs until 2025.

"As nobody knows, I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me," Ronaldo told reporters.

"But I gave my word for this club for the opportunity to develop the football and all the amazing parts of this country."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was greeted with applause and shouts of his trademark 'Siu' celebration as he spoke. He answered questions from a club official but took no questions from reporters.

More to follow