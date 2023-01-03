Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jesse Marsch succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road in February 2022

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager.

The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year.

Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day of last season and are currently 14th in the table - two points clear of the relegation places.

"It's stressful beyond belief," said American Marsch.

Leeds welcome struggling West Ham - who have lost five successive Premier League games and are level on points with third-bottom Nottingham Forest - to Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

Marsch added: "I try to enjoy the moments and try to be there for the team and what they need, but I hate the stress.

"The enjoyment is in the people, the players and the relationships we have, the people in the staff and the extended staff.

"There's nothing better than standing in the [technical area] before the [first] whistle - it's right where you want to be. But it's also awful."