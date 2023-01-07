Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round.

But who will your side face in the next round?

This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The draw will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Mark Chapman is set to host the draw, with ex-England internationals Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley picking out the balls.

Heskey won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2001, and Bardsley is a three-time Women's FA Cup winner with Manchester City.

What number is each team in the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

1. Preston North End

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

3. Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4. Manchester City or Chelsea

5. Stockport County or Walsall

6. Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Derby County or Barnsley

9. Cardiff City or Leeds United

10. West Ham United

11. Burnley

12. Wrexham

13. Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14. Aston Villa or Stevenage

15. Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16. Oxford United or Arsenal

17. Fleetwood Town

18. Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19. Grimsby Town

20. Blackpool

21. Leicester City

22. Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23. Bristol City or Swansea City

24. Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25. Fulham

26. Southampton

27. Sheffield United

28. Sunderland

29. Sheffield Wednesday

30. Manchester United

31. Reading

32. Ipswich Town

When will the fourth-round ties take place?

The 16 ties will take place between 27-30 January.