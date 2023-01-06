Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Monday's full card of Scottish Premiership fixtures threw up plenty of controversy and quality and the weekend games promise more talking points.

With four games on Saturday and two more on Sunday, here are the games and names to look out for.

Game of the weekend: Dundee United v Rangers

Dundee United got 2023 off to a positive start with a 1-0 away win over St Johnstone.

That result stretched United's advantage over bottom side Ross County to three points and the Tangerines are level on points with Motherwell and a point below Kilmarnock.

Suddenly, United's season does not look so perilous after spending much of it rooted to the bottom.

Next up is a Rangers side still unbeaten under manager Michael Beale.

Tannadice has proven a tricky destination for Rangers of late, with just one victory there in five visits and Celtic could well be 12 points clear at the top by the time Sunday's game kicks off.

Rangers have shown undoubted improvement under Beale and were minutes away from beating Celtic on Monday, while United, seeking a third successive home win, have demonstrated a steeliness under Liam Fox that was lacking prior to his appointment.

Player to watch: Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

While injuries have made Hearts' line-up unpredictable of late, one thing they have been able to rely on is the scoring form of Lawrence Shankland.

After a frustrating Premiership campaign with Dundee United in 2020-21, Shankland has recaptured the thirst for goals he previously showed in the Championship.

And, with 18 to his name already, Shankland is within touching distance of being the first Hearts striker to reach 20 goals in a season since John Robertson in 1991-92.

The 27-year-old is red hot right now, scoring in each of his last four league games (six goals, including four penalties). The last player to score in five consecutive top-flight appearances for Hearts was Edgaras Jankauskas in March 2006.

Shankland is likely to have two opportunities to add to his tally against St Mirren with Hearts hosting the same opponents on Friday after Saturday's meeting in Paisley.

Manager in spotlight: Lee Johnson (Hibernian)

A new year, same old story for Hibernian.

Monday's 3-0 loss away to Hearts was Hibs' sixth in seven games and their 11th in the top flight this season. That's one more than half of their Premiership fixtures so far.

Head coach Lee Johnson said in the wake of the Edinburgh derby loss he was "sick to death of the mediocrity" in front of goal from his side.

Their next attempt at turning the corner this season is away to Motherwell on Sunday afternoon. 'Well are having a similarly underwhelming season but showed enough pluck to leave Livingston with a point.

That leaves four points and two place between 'Well and Hibs, who are eighth. Should the hosts, who have only won one of their last nine league games against the Edinburgh team (D4 L4), get any closer, the pressure on the embattled Johnson will only increase.