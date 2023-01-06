Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Former skipper Graeme Shinnie goes straight into the Aberdeen squad after rejoining the club on loan from Wigan.

Fellow loan signing Patrik Myslovic must wait for a work permit, while Callum Roberts remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Saints' Andrew Considine should return from illness to take on his old club but on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery remains out with a hamstring injury.

Callum Booth is pushing for a return, while Chris Kane (knee) and Murray Davidson (ankle) are still making their way back.

Did you know? Aberdeen remain winless since the Scottish Premiership returned after the World Cup break, picking up fewer points-per-game than any side in the competition in this time, while St Johnstone have lost each of their past three league games.

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury but midfielder David Turnbull returns from suspension.

Sead Haksabanovic (foot) and Anthony Ralston (back) miss out, along with Stephen Welsh (niggle) and James McCarthy (hamstring).

Kilmarnock could hand a debut to new signing Kyle Vassell and midfielders Liam Donnelly and Alan Power return from suspension.

Ryan Alebiosu is trying to overcome a groin strain, while Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett (both hamstring) remain out along with the suspended Kyle Lafferty.

Did you know? Celtic have won nine of their past 10 league meetings with Kilmarnock, including each of their past five at Celtic Park, while newly-promoted clubs like Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 37 Scottish Premiership games against the reigning champions.

Ross County v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Ross County have Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards back from bans, while Victor Loturi and William Akio are set to come back into contention.

Ben Purrington (ankle) remains out and Alex Samuel is only back in light training following a serious knee injury.

Livingston midfielders Jason Holt and Scott Pittman serve the second game of their suspensions following recent red cards.

Joel Nouble (knee), Kurtis Guthrie (ankle), Tom Parkes (knee), Jamie Brandon (groin) are all still out.

Did you know? Ross County are aiming for back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Livingston for the very first time but Livi have only lost one of their five top-flight visits to County.

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Ethan Erhahon is suspended after being sent off against Kilmarnock but St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara returns from a ban.

Forward Jonah Ayunga will have a hamstring problem assessed while full-back Richard Tait is sidelined following groin surgery.

Stephen Kingsley could return for Hearts after missing the last two games with concussion, while Josh Ginnelly, Andy Halliday and Michael Smith are expected to be fit after minor injuries.

Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) and Peter Haring (concussion) remain out along with long-term injury victims Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon.

Did you know? St Mirren have lost four of their past five Scottish Premiership games against Hearts, who are aiming for three successive league wins for the first time in a year.

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sun, 13:30 GMT)

Motherwell have terminated the injured Louis Moult's loan deal and hope to add to their squad before Sunday's game.

Defenders Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley and Bevis Mugabi (knee) remain out along with forward Joe Efford (thigh).

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous returns from suspension and Aiden McGeady may start, with manager Lee Johnson suggesting the fit-again midfielder could play for 60 minutes.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller are still absent as they battle back from injury and striker Mykola Kuharevich has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Momodou Bojang's loan spell has ended prematurely and Martin Boyle is out for the rest of the campaign.

Did you know? Motherwell have only won one of their past nine league games against Hibernian, who are unbeaten in their past four league visits to Fir Park.

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun, 16:00 GMT)

Dundee United have had some issues with illness this week but Steven Fletcher should return after missing the win over St Johnstone.

Jamie McGrath is a doubt with a calf problem and Peter Pawlett remains out with a similar injury.

Rangers pair John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to training but will not be available until the end of the month. Tom Lawrence has seen a specialist about his heel after experiencing some discomfort in his rehab while, Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out and Steven Davis (knee) will not play again this season.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost only one of their past four home games against Rangers in the Scottish top flight.

