Cymru Premier round-up: The New Saints stretch lead at top of table

Craig Harrison
Craig Harrison's New Saints side have won 16 of their 19 league games this season

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 3 January

Pontypridd Town 2-1 Bala Town: Pontypridd Town took the scalp of third-placed Bala Town as James Bloom's left-footed strike proved decisive. Ben Ahmun put the home side ahead from a tight angle early on before Kieran Smith headed Bala level, but Bloom scored what proved to be the winner before half-time. Victory sees Pontypridd climb a place to 10th, while Bala stay third.

Penybont 2-0 Airbus UK Broughton: Penybont secured their place in the Championship Conference for the second half of the season thanks to a comfortable victory over bottom-club Airbus. Kane Owen opened the scoring with a free-kick early in the second half before Nathan Wood's goal ensured Airbus' dreadful season continued.

Caernarfon Town 0-1 The New Saints: The New Saints remain unbeaten in the Cymru Premier this season - and have stretched their lead at the top of the table to nine points - thanks to a narrow victory at Caernarfon. Substitute Declan McManus steered in the only goal 18 minutes from time after Ryan Brobbel's first-half penalty was saved by Josh Tibbetts.

