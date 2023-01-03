Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Morgan Whittaker has been a key part of Plymouth's success so far this season

Swansea City have recalled Morgan Whittaker from a season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Whittaker, 21, has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring nine goals in 25 third-tier appearances since moving to Home Park last July.

The forward has made only three Championship starts for Swansea having joined from Derby for around £700,000 in February 2021.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln City.

Whittaker has made 22 Swansea appearances in total - including nine under Russell Martin - scoring five goals.

When asked about Whittaker's situation after defeat to Burnley on Monday, Swansea head coach Martin said: "There's been a lot of conversation about it. If he comes back, he'll be welcomed into the group.

"He has been playing at Plymouth in what is probably the most competitive position on the pitch for us, with Olivier Ntcham, Luke Cundle, Ollie Cooper, Jay Fulton and Joel Piroe [to compete with].

"He's done brilliantly so if he comes back, hopefully he can build on that momentum and we'll see where it takes him here.

"I think his preference would be to stay [at Plymouth] and play football where it's guaranteed every week, but there's a bigger picture.

"He's our asset and there's a bigger picture in terms of what Josh [Marsh, Swansea's head of football operations] and Julian [Winter, Swansea's chief executive] see in terms of his value and what he might be able to add here. I'm quite relaxed about it either way."

Whittaker's exit is a blow for Plymouth, where he is leading scorer this season and has also provided seven assists.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher said earlier this week he was hopeful that Whittaker would remain in Devon for the rest of the campaign.