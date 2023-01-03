Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Anthony Stewart said the club had dealt with the matter after he returned to the team for the draw with Ross County

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart says the alleged racist abuse directed at him online has "been dealt with".

The 30-year-old defender hinted he would take action following a remark made on social media.

The Pittodrie club investigated the incident, which followed Stewart's red card in a 3-1 defeat by St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

"It's the first time I have had to deal with it. I wouldn't say it knocked me," Stewart said.

"It gave me a perspective but at the same time the support from the club has been excellent and as far as I am concerned, it's been dealt with.

"The club took it into their own hands and dealt with it correctly, so I am happy with that."

Stewart, who returned from suspension in the draw with Ross County, was asked if he had been in contact with the person who had allegedly abused him.

"I haven't been in contact," Stewart explained. "To be fair, he did message me on social media and I refused to reply to him because what's done is done and there's no need for me and him to speak."