Real Madrid have lost just one of their last 24 games against teams from a lower division in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid narrowly beat fourth-tier Cacereno to move into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr were both rested as boss Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes from Friday's La Liga win over Real Valladolid.

And they were reliant on Rodrygo's second-half goal to progress, with the former Santos forward honouring Brazil great Pele in his goal celebration.

Real are hoping to win the competition for the first time since 2014.