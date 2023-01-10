Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds in the summer

Pep Guardiola has declared midfielder Kalvin Phillips "ready" to start for Manchester City ahead of their EFL Cup quarter-final with Southampton.

The City boss revealed that England international Phillips had returned from the World Cup in Qatar overweight.

He has since come off the bench twice in victories over Chelsea in the Premier League and FA Cup.

"I think [it takes] a bit of time for some aspects but he's ready and we are delighted about that," said Guardiola.

"I think he's an intelligent player - normally holding midfielders are so clever and intelligent - and has an incredible work ethic in the training sessions.

"He was educated at Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa, with Jesse Marsch [as well] but especially Marcelo, the fact of the commitment every training session, every game. So I don't have doubts about that - but of course there are patterns and movements, things that need time and games and games.

"He arrived this season and unfortunately was injured which meant he could not be there, but that's why step by step he will get it."

After joining from Leeds last summer, 27-year-old Phillips, who underwent shoulder surgery in September, only made four substitute appearances for City before the World Cup, where he made two substitute appearances.

City will be without defender Ruben Dias, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Aymeric Laporte could feature again having played in the FA Cup game with Chelsea on Sunday.

Jack Grealish missed Sunday's game because of illness, but the forward is expected to be available for Wednesday's match.

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne both sat out the cup win and may return for City, who are aiming to win the League Cup for the sixth time in eight seasons and the fifth time under Guardiola.

Guardiola has won the League Cup four times, making him the joint record holder alongside Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

Winger Mislav Orsic could make his debut for Southampton after joining the club from Dinamo Zagreb last Friday.

Centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap remains out with a knee injury, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who missed Saints' FA Cup win at Crystal Palace at the weekend, will again be absent.

Former City midfielder Romeo Lavia was an unused substitute against Palace, having only recently returned from injury, and could feature against his former club.

Southampton come into the game bottom of the Premier League but having claimed a second win under Nathan Jones with the victory at Palace, his other being over Lincoln to reach the last eight of the EFL Cup.

Before that, he had overseen four straight league losses after succeeding Ralph Hasenhuttl as manager.