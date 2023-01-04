Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Butland has made 87 Premier League appearances during his time at Birmingham City, Stoke and Crystal Palace

Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has only made 10 Premier League appearances for the club and has yet to play this season.

The 29-year-old's contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer.

Butland has nine England caps and was in Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018.