Matt Lowton last played for Burnley against Crawley in the Carabao Cup in November

Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley.

The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term.

Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth of Premier League experience with the Lancashire club and Aston Villa.

"Matt is an excellent addition to the group," said boss Mark Fotheringham.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him. He has an incredible amount of experience at the highest level of the game in this country, so he brings a real depth and reliability to what remains a relatively young group.

"He has already shown his professionalism and ability in the short time he's been training with us, and I know he's going to fit in perfectly with our existing group," added Fotheringham, whose side are second from bottom of the Championship table.

Lowton said he needed to leave Turf Moor, telling HTTV: "It's been a tough last four months for myself, not getting the playing time that every player wants, so I started looking to get out.

"I was delighted when the manager rang me and said there was an interest there, and we got it done as soon as we can."

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club website: external-link "To bring in that level of experience gives our group a real boost both on and off the field, giving us depth, with Ollie Turton currently sidelined."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.