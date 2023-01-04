Darren Ferguson has been re-appointed Peterborough United manager until the end of the season following the sacking of boss Grant McCann.

The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One.

McCann and, 42, assistant Cliff Byrne departed Posh on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven league games.

Peterborough co-owner Jason Neale said the return of Ferguson would only be until the end of the campaign.

"When you look for a manager in January, it is a very difficult time, an impossible time to get someone in, so if you were to write down what you would want in a manager, someone who identifies with how you work as a football club, someone who has had multiple promotions on their CV, someone with a style of football that gets people off their seats, where would you find a manager like that?" Neale told the club website. external-link

"It just so happens we have one that lives nearby and has agreed to come and help us until the end of the season.

"We are not talking a long-term appointment, it has been agreed between ourselves and Darren that the best way is for him to come in and work with the squad.

"He only left a year ago, none of the owners wanted him to leave, for us the Championship was a challenge for a club our size, he made the decision to leave, Darragh (MacAnthony, chairman) felt it was the wrong decision at the time, but we feel that after a year out, he is full of enthusiasm, he is going to come in and his motivation and aim is to get another promotion under the belt.

"He has won five promotions in his career; he will be going for number six and we are delighted that he has agreed to return. It is business as usual and on we go."

On the departure of McCann, who was in his second spell at the Weston Homes Stadium, MacAnthony said: "It just hasn't worked out.

"With the squad that we have, at the beginning of January, where we are in the league table is not where we expected and we feel if we are going to give ourselves a chance of a promotion run, now is the time to make that change.

"After watching us lose 3-0 at home on New Year's Day, that hammered home what kind of run we have been on, one win in ten weeks and that is just not going to cut it. We have high expectations, and those high expectations will continue."