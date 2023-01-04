Close menu

Virgil van Dijk injury: Liverpool defender to see specialist about hamstring issue

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup with the Netherlands before returning to Liverpool duty

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is to see a specialist to assess the extent of his hamstring injury.

The Netherlands defender, who has played in every Liverpool league game this season, was substituted at half-time in Monday's defeat at Brentford.

There is no timescale on how long Van Dijk will be out for but the injury appears worse than originally thought.

The Reds' other centre-back options are Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool, who are sixth in the Premier League and seven points off the top four, face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

After the defeat by Brentford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things. But I didn't want to take any risks.

"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."

Liverpool have been hampered by numerous injuries this season, with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both working their way back to fitness following significant issues.

Their next league games are away to Brighton & Hove Albion on 14 January and at home to Chelsea on 21 January.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:02

    Liverpool problems keep piling up. Problems scoring, problems with a lack of a midfield and now a very suspect defence.
    Klopp sure has his hands full right now.

    • Reply posted by Honest_Mo, today at 13:10

      Honest_Mo replied:
      Especially with the bad weather and all those witches about.

  • Comment posted by XYZ, today at 13:19

    With the amount of injuries LFC have racked up this season and in previous seasons, serious questions need to be asked regarding the training & conditioning methods at the club.
    Are the players being asked to do too much both on and off the pitch? Is their methods of pre-season training flawed etc. etc.

    • Reply posted by mr, today at 13:23

      mr replied:
      Seem to have fell off the cliff since being exposed over the inhalers.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 12:39

    He hasn't been fully fit for a while.
    You can tell.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 12:56

    Not good news for Virgil, not good news for Liverpool. Hope it is not too serious or lengthy time wise.
    If this had to happen, better to happen at start of transfer window than a month later.
    Now will Klopp put trust in Konate, Matip, Gomez and Phillips or feel he has to bring in a new body?

    • Reply posted by Yoshimi, today at 13:28

      Yoshimi replied:
      Gomez is a donkey, Matip a cripple, VVD was playing rubbish anyways so I'd go with Phillips and Konate

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 12:48

    Very bad news for Liverpool at a bad time. Now will Klopp try to go with who he has or dip into the transfer market?

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 12:41

    Get better soon Virgil.

    You are a credit to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by drivethetenth, today at 13:06

    With that current midfield, it doesn't matter who plays behind them... terrible side.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:10

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Add in the misfiring up front, things don't look good for Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by The Messi-ah, today at 13:18

    The Liverpool owners need to start coughing up some cash or move on. The only money they have spent is on players they don't need, been crying out for a decent, young midfielder for season after season and they still haven't done anything! Feels like the end of an era and they're doing nothing about it while every other team around them gets stronger!

  • Comment posted by cazzo, today at 13:17

    So much seems wrong about LFC at the mo. Defence seems unable to cope with pace. Midfield seems to be over run too often. Forwards just not carrying the same threat level as previous seasons. Thank goodness Alisson is still performing. The game has always revolved around the midfield. Dominate that and you win more than you lose. Those Moroccans may be worth a punt.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 13:33

    Still one of the best centre backs in the league.

  • Comment posted by Chris Routledge, today at 13:20

    Liverpool are rubbish, worst team in the prem? Except they’re only 7 points behind Newcastle with a game in hand who are absolutely amazing apparently!
    People are funny

    • Reply posted by 1Title in 33, today at 13:25

      1Title in 33 replied:
      Well considering they won the Quad last season🤣🤣🤣🤣, they are rubbish this season. Don't you think.

  • Comment posted by The Crux of the Biscuit, today at 13:18

    It's been clear there has been something wrong with van Dijk since he came back from his big injury, he's a mere shadow of the player he was. We've seen it many times before, the chances are he'll never return to anywhere near his best.

    • Reply posted by Yusuf , today at 13:23

      Yusuf replied:
      This is simply not true. His ACL injury was bad but he came back strongly and was back to his best.
      Strange comment to make, generalising based on other players who have declined after bad injuries

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 13:29

    7th or 8th for Liverpool this season.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 13:28

    He's been poor this season tbh. His drop off of form has been staggering. Prob still aint recovered from that serious injury he had. Think it was at everton?

  • Comment posted by RedFootballer, today at 13:03

    Oh look the Liverpool medical are weaving their magic again. Player felt that he could continue, but was replaced. Now he will see the ‘specialist’ and be ruled out for goodness know how long. Firmino had a ‘little problem.. nothing serious’ and now has not been seen for three weeks. Jones passes wind and is out for a month. What next?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 13:03

    I hear that is brother Dick Van Dijk is much better plus he can also sing, do a cockney accent and sweep your chimney.

    Perhaps they should sign him while his brother is injured , he'll certainly defend better ?

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 13:01

    You could tell he wasn't at full pelt, when chasing down Mbuemo on the lead up to the first goal. A year ago he catches him ...

    • Reply posted by whyohwhy, today at 13:09

      whyohwhy replied:
      Yep. That sort of thing never happens. It was obvious something was not right.

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 12:50

    Liverpool left with only Robertson as a defender now. Can we play them next please??

    • Reply posted by maybenextseason, today at 12:59

      maybenextseason replied:
      Konate, Matip, Phillips…..

  • Comment posted by Politically Incorrect, today at 13:41

    Never the same after the knee injury.
    Hate to say it but his career at the very top is over.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 13:41

    Virgil hasn’t been the same since he got clattered at his neighbours ground a couple of years back

