When De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 he was the second most expensive keeper behind Gianluigi Buffon, who cost Juventus £32.6m in 2001

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says he hopes to stay at the club and talks over a new contract will end in a "good way".

The Spaniard, 32, who joined United in 2011, is out of contract in June.

He has impressed this season with eight clean sheets in 17 league games.

"I hope [to stay for the rest of my career]," De Gea said. "I was saying this is my club, I've been here many, many years and it's a huge honour to be here and I'm so happy here."

Last month, United triggered one-year contract extensions for England striker Marcus Rashford, England full-back Luke Shaw, Portugal defender Diogo Dalot and Brazil midfielder Fred.

De Gea, who has made over 500 appearances for the Red Devils, said he was "very relaxed" about his contract situation, adding: "Just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it's going to end in a good way."

De Gea was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid, in a deal worth £18.9m.

Since then, he has become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world, earning £375,000 a week when his contract was last extended in 2019.

During his 11 and a half years at the club, he has kept 138 clean sheets in 394 Premier League appearances and won the Golden Glove in the season of 2017-18.

United are currently in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to become a number two to De Gea.