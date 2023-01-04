Matt Crooks scored twice for Middlesbrough in a striking role against Birmingham

Matt Crooks looks a natural fit in an unfamiliar striker role after two goals in Middlesbrough's 3-1 win at Birmingham, says boss Michael Carrick.

The 28-year-old has played all over during his career - from centre-half to centre midfield, his usual position.

Carrick has turned to the Leeds-born forward to head up his attack, with two goals and two assists in two games.

"He's a big presence in the box, he's a great finisher, and I'm so pleased for him," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"He was terrific up front, he led the line great, and he linked the play well for us. He has that threat in behind and works so hard for the team and then gets the rewards."

Having come through at Huddersfield where he was initially singled out as a defender, spells at Accrington, Rangers, Northampton and then Rotherham - where he established himself as a Championship-class player - were all largely played as a midfielder.

Crooks' 6ft 2in height, with a good touch and aerial ability, prompted Carrick to take a different approach.

"It's slightly new," Carrick added. "He did look at me a bit funny when I first suggested it to him, but I just see him there for the reasons we saw.

"He's done it over a number of games now, he's had a couple of starts but he's been training like that and he's also come off the bench and played in that role for us."