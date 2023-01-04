Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth's collapse resulted in head coach Danny Cowley (left) and his brother and assistant head coach Nicky being sacked

When Portsmouth players walked off the field and headed towards the tunnel surrounded by booing fans at Fratton Park on Sunday, a difficult decision loomed for the club's owners and board.

The 3-1 loss to Charlton marked their ninth League One match without a win and 24 hours later head coach Danny Cowley and his brother - and assistant - Nicky were sacked.

"It wasn't a decision we made immediately after Sunday's game - it's important to sleep on these things," Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen said.

"It was a very difficult day inside the stadium, not least for Danny, Nicky and their families, who were subject to some unreasonable abuse."

A difficult day might be putting it mildly.

The atmosphere at Fratton Park was toxic.

"The full-time whistle was met by a chorus of boos but the frustration was being shown long before then," said BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andy Moon.

"In the second half chants of 'we want Cowley out' and 'getting sacked in the morning' boomed around the stadium.

"It was an unpleasant experience for Danny Cowley, whose parents and family were present."

'It was very difficult'

Portsmouth are light years away from their superb start to the season, when they went nine games unbeaten scoring 16 goals, conceding eight and keeping four clean sheets.

After the latest defeat the club's board met for urgent talks.

"The most seminal thing for us was the recent results and how we were going to work through it," added Cullen.

"We took our time and made the decision on Monday - then I went to meet Danny in person to break the news.

"He took it like a gentleman and it was absolutely very emotional.

"I think he understood about the results but giving everything that he and Nicky have given to the football club, it was very difficult."

New head coach needed 'as quickly as possible'

Former head coach Cowley has been praised for his contribution on and off the pitch during his time at the helm in Portsmouth

Now, Portsmouth have the task of finding a suitable replacement for the Cowleys, who had been in charge for nearly two years.

First-team coach Simon Bassey takes on the role as caretaker manager and will be supported by academy coach Zesh Rehman, Lorenzo Dolcetti [first-team development coach] and Joe Prodomo [goalkeeping coach].

Cullen is glad the club has a short break from league action, for FA Cup and EFL Trophy ties, so they can focus on recruitment.

"We have to have someone in relatively quickly but of course there are a number of factors when looking for the right candidate.

"It may take longer than you want so there is a degree of patience needed.

"We're not looking at something at the end of the season and then making a decision in the summer, we want to make sure that we have someone in place as quickly as possible."

Belief that Portsmouth is an attractive job

Whoever is hired will have to tick a number of boxes for Portsmouth, who want someone who is a strong leader and can give the squad a clear identity.

The Cowleys' sacking came as a bit of a shock and Cullen has met with players since their departure and asked senior members what kind of coach they think would be a good fit.

"I've been through this process a few times before when managers have left football clubs and sometimes your phone pings within 30 seconds of the announcement from someone interested in the job - that's the nature of the game.

"There are lots of people who would be absolutely thrilled to come to Portsmouth, but for us it's about having the right characteristics.

"We want someone who is strategically aligned with where we want to take the football club."

Both Cullen and sporting director Richard Hughes - who was appointed in October - will lead the search for the team's new manager.

Neither party is ruling anything out, including paying compensation to a team in order to get the right person into the building.

"Young or experienced we are totally open-minded.

"It needs to be someone who is very, very comfortable working in the new structure that we have set up.

"I have sat down with Rich [Hughes] to look at the qualities we think are needed so we can identify the best people to bring in.

"There will obviously be people who are applying for the job and there are others who we have identified for the role.

"Then we will start that process of speaking to candidates."

Dream of top six finish still alive

It is fair to say this is a crucial moment for Pompey, who not long ago looked like one of the top sides who would definitely be pushing for promotion to the Championship after 11 years away.

But as we approach the business end of the season they are as close to the relegation zone as they are to the play-off places.

Cullen and Hughes know the next few days are crucial for the club, the fans and the city of Portsmouth.

"Rich will come up with a recommendation or recommendations [for managers] and present that to the board and we'll discuss them as a group.

"It will be a decision that will be led by Rich and myself and endorsed by the board for approval.

"We still have 24 games to go, we are not in the relegation spots, we still have a great opportunity to reach our objective of finishing in the top six in League One."